Hari Nagar election result 2020: Can BJP’s Tajinder Bagga upset popular AAP and Congress candidates?

BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in fray from Hari Nagar.

Hari Nagar (Delhi) Election Result 2020: The contest on the Hari Nagar seat, one of the 70 Assembly constituencies, will be one of the most closely watched in Delhi this Assermbly election. The constituency came into existence in 2008 and is a part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded its Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from here. He will take on Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajkumari Dhillon who replaces sitting AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh. The Congress has fielded locally known face Surinder Setia.

Bagga, 34, is known for being outspoken. He first shot to limelight in 2011 when he and a group of men allegedly attacked Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan inside his chamber. Bagga, a native of Delhi, in 2017 distributed and burst fireworks in open defiance against the Supreme Court’s order to impose a ban on crackers in Delhi-NCR.

The AAP, on the other hand, has replaced its two-time MLA Jagdeep Singh with Rajkumari Dhillon. There is an anti-incumbency wave against Singh and therefore, the party replaced its candidate. Dhillon, who is a former Congress councillor from a ward in Hari Nagar, is appreciated by locals for her work. She joined the AAP recently.

Setia, the Congress nominee, is a councillor from a ward in Subhash Nagar.

The constituency has 1,63,708 voters (75,770 female and 87,934 male). It is known for two of its largest voter segments of Sikhs and traders. The constituency was created in 1993 electorate here has consistently voted for the BJP or its ally Shiromani Akali Dal.