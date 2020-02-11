Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Live: Tajinder Bagga in battle to win back BJP bastion from AAP

The BJP has won Hari Nagar four times — 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2008.

Hari Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s fiery spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is taking on Rajkumari Dhillon of the Aam Aadmi Party and Surinder Setia of the Congress from Hari Nagar assembly constituency, which is part of West Delhi. The saffron party is relying on Bagga to win back its bastion which it had lost to AAP in 2013 and 2015. The BJP has won Hari Nagar four times — 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2008. In 2013, the BJP left this seat for its ally Akali Dal, which fielded Shyam Sharma who lost to Jagdeep Singh of AAP. Two years later, Jagdeep Singh retained this seat by defeating Avtar Singh Hit of SAD.

This time, SAD is not contesting the polls and BJP has again fielded its candidate – Bagga. Tajinder Bagga is known for making aggressive and politically charged statements. During the run-up to assembly polls, he called Shaheen Bagh — where anti-CAA protest has been on since December 15 — a ‘base of traitors’. He also said that once the results are announced on February 11, surgical strikes will be done on such bases. Bagga is in a direct contest with AAP’s Rajkumari Dhillon, who has replaced sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh.

The elections to this seat was held on February 8 and the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday.

Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Live: Hari Nagar Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 Live Streaming