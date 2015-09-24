Hardik surfaces after mysterious disappearance, says ‘was threatened to quit agitation’

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, who surfaced near Dhangadhra in Suendranagar district this evening after the Gujarat High Court’s direction to trace him on a habeas corpus petition, alleged that he was abducted by some people who threatened him to quit his agitation.

“Some persons chased my car then I was made to sit in a car and taken to Aravalli. Later, they stopped the car and sat around me. I was threatened to quit my agitation. They said that if they see me addressing a public meeting in rural area, I will be eliminated,” he told the media here.

The Gujarat High Court had earlier directed the state government to trace Hardik after a habeas corpus petition alleging that the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader had been illegally detained by the police.

Hardik was missing since last evening after the public meeting at Bayad in Aravali district which was organised without permission from the concerned authorities.