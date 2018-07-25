Hardik Patel sentenced to 2 years in jail in 2015 Mehsana riots case

A Visnagar court in Gujarat today sentenced Patel quota stir leader Hardik Patel and his two aides to two years in jail in connection with 2015 riot case. Judge VP Agarwal, of the sessions court at Visnagar, held guilty Hardik, Lalji Patel and AK Patel under IPC sections pertaining to rioting, arson, damage to property and unlawful assembly. The court also fined the trio Rs 50,000 each. The other 14 accused were let off by the court for want of enough evidence against them.

As soon as the verdict was delivered, Patel’s lawyer moved a bail plea in the court. Patel is allowed to file a bail plea given that he has been awarded a jail term less than 3 years.

Hardik is one of the accused in the case which was filed against him and others at Visnagar in Mehsana district on July 23, 2015. On July 23, a rally of the Patel community seeking reservation had turned violent, resulting in damage to property and assault on some media persons. During the violent agitation, the mob had also torched a car and vandalised the office of local BJP MLA Rishikesh Patel.

Reacting to the court’s order, Patel said that he will cross all the hurdles in the path of his struggle for the rights of the poor.

किसी भी मुश्किल को उसके बनाये गए लेवल पर हल नहीं किया जा सकता, उस मुसीबत को उस लेवल से ऊपर उठने पर ही हल किया जा सकता है। इंक़लाब ज़िंदाबाद — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) July 25, 2018

Hardik Patel was arrested in October 2015 for inciting violence during the quota stir. Police had charged him with sedition, among others. The Gujarat High Court had barred him from entering the district but lifted the ban last year ahead of the assembly elections.