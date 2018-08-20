Hardik Patel seeks permission for Gandhinagar venue for Aug 25 fast

Hardik Patel. (PTI)

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel today moved an application with the mamlatdar office in Gandhinagar seeking permission to hold an indefinite fast at Satyagarh Chhavni from August 25 to press for reservations for the community. Patel had, earlier, sought permission to sit on a fast at Nikol area but it was denied following which he and his aides protested yesterday and were subsequently arrested.

The arrest led to violence in Surat where a bus was set ablaze and stands vandalised. Patel was later released on bail yesterday. In another development, the district collector of Ahmedabad today imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits assembly of more than four persons, in the city.

It will be applicable till September 2. Patel told reporters today that, in case permission was not given to hold the fast at Satyagrah Chhavni, he would do so sitting at home in Ahmedabad.

“We have sought permission to hold the August 25 programme at Satyagrah Chhavni in Gandhinagar. We have not yet received any reply to our application. In case we are not granted permission, I will hold a fast unto death sitting at my home (in Ahmedabad),” Patel said.

PAAS has been at the forefront of a stir demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the Patidar community.