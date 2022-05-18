Hardik Patel quits Congress months before Gujarat elections, speculations rife of him joining BJP

Over a month after criticising the functioning of the Gujarat Congress, Patidar leader quit the party on Wednesday, giving a huge blow to the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls. This comes amid a buzz in the state’s political circles of him planning to jump the ship to the BJP.

“Today I have gathered the courage to resign from the post of Congress Party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future,” Hardik wrote in his tweet which came along with his resignation letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Last month, Patel has lashed out at the party’s state unit and the Congress leadership, comparing his position in the party to the feeling of a “groom forced into nasbandi (vasectomy)”. This had come a day after the influential Patidar leader — the then working president of Gujarat Congress — indicated his willingness to contest the upcoming state elections after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2015 case.

In his resignation letter, Patel wrote: “Despite several attempts to steer the Congress in the right direction, the party has constantly been working against the interests of my country and our society.”

“The youth of our country wants a strong and capable leader. Over the last 3 years I have found that the Congress party and its leadership both at central and state level have been merely reduced to opposing everything, whereas the people always seek an alternative that thinks of their future and is capable of taking India,” he added.

Pointing out a “lack of seriousness” among senior leadership, Patel also hit out at the party leaders for ‘weakening’ Gujarat Congress and diluting issues of public importance, “all for humongous personal financial gains”.

After publicly criticising the functioning of the Gujarat Congress in April, Patel had suggested that his options were “open”. He had also lavishly praised the ruling BJP for its “terrific decision-taking” leadership. However, back then, he had denied any plans to quit the Congress.

In an interview given to Divya Bhaskar newspaper, Patel praised the BJP over decisions such as abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and building of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adding that he was also “a proud Hindu”.