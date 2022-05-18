Hardik Patel dancing to BJP’s tunes, resignation letter not his words, says Congress

Soon after Hardik Patel resigned from the Congress writing a caustic letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, the Grand Old Party on Wednesday accused the Patidar leader of singing to the BJP’s tunes.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said these are not the allegations of someone who has quit the Congress, but of the BJP. “BJP has neither cadre nor base. It’s going below the belt to poach Congress leaders. BJP wrote and gave the allegations which Hardik Patel used against Congress,” he said.

Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV posted an old video message of Rahul Gandhi with a cryptic message saying those who are scared, ‘hardik’ gratitude to them. “Those who stand by truth stand with ideology,” the tweet read.

“If you talk about (party’s) leadership, you were sharing a stage with Rahul Gandhi a few days back. Who stopped you from meeting him? We have internal democracy. There is a thin line between internal democracy & indiscipline. BJP doesn’t have internal democracy,” the party’s Rajya Sabha MP said.

Before quitting, Patel (28), who had joined the Congress in 2019, wrote a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, claiming the Congress “only played to the role of a roadblock” over certain key issues in the country and was “merely reduced to opposing everything”.

Without taking any name, he said in the letter that whenever he raised issues of the people of Gujarat, senior Congress leaders were busy checking messages on their mobile phones, and some leaders were “enjoying abroad” when the party and the country needed them.

Patel had since sometime been critical of the Congress and recently praised the BJP.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Patel said, “Today, after mustering courage, I am resigning from my party post and primary membership of the Congress. I hope my followers and people of Gujarat will welcome my step. I believe that I will be able to serve the state better after this step.” In the letter to Sonia Gandhi, Patel claimed that despite several attempts to steer the Congress in the right direction, the party has constantly been working “against the interests of my country country and our society”.

“Hence, I wish to draw your attention to certain very important issues…Over the last three years, I have found that the Congress and its leadership, both at the central and state levels, have been merely reduced to opposing everything. “Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the implementation of GST, India wanted a solution to these issues for a long time and the Congress only played the role of a roadblock,” he said in the letter.

When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat and the Patidar community, the Congress’s only stand was to oppose whatever the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi did, he said.

Hardik Patel had gained prominence in 2015 after he led the agitation seeking reservation for the Patidar community in the state. He was made the Gujarat Congress working president in July 2020.