Hardik Pandya clarifies, says went to customs voluntarily to declare items

Hardik Pandya said that allegations against him are unfounded.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has issued a clarification in wake of reports saying that the customs department had seized two luxury watches from him. In a statement issued on his Twitter handle, Pandya said that he voluntarily went to the customs counter at Mumbai Airport to declare the items brought to India by him. He also shared the appropriate valuation of the watches against the Rs 5 crore as reported by the news agency ANI.

Detailing the sequence of events, Pandya said, “Early on Monday morning, 15th November, on my arrival from Dubai, after picking up my luggage, I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport,” said Pandya.

Pandya claimed that he had voluntarily declared all the items that he had lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay the duties. “As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted; however, customs is doing the proper valuation for duty which I have already confirmed to pay,” he said.

Sharing the exact prices of the watch, Panday said that the watch is of Rs 1.5 crore and not Rs 5 crore as per the rumours floating around social media.

Pandya further said that he is a law-abiding citizen of the country and respects all government agencies.

“I’ve received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I’ve assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared,” he said.

Pandya claimed that all allegations against him of ‘crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded’.