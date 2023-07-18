‘Hardcore corrupts meeting in Bengaluru today’: PM Modi tears into united Opposition front

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday trained guns on the Opposition meet taking place in Bengaluru and said “hardcore corrupts” are meeting today. He said the Opposition’s motto is “family first”.

“Ye to kattar bhrashtachari sammelan ho raha hai (it is a gathering of corrupt people),” PM Modi said.

In a virtual address after the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building (NITB) of Port Blair airport in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the prime minister said the Opposition is only interested in personal gains.

“Their mantra is – of, by and for family,” he said, adding the Opposition unites to protect the corrupt among them.

“In the last 9 years, we have not only rectified the mistakes of the old governments, but have also furnished new facilities and avenues to people. Today, a New Model of Development has been introduced in India. This is a model of inclusion, a model of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” he said.

The scathing attack comes at a time when top Opposition parties are attending a key meeting in Bengaluru to chalk out a strategy to take on PM Modi and the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders from at least 24 parties, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee and RJD chief Lalu Prasad are among those taking part in the two-day meet. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who skipped Day 1 of the Opposition meet, will also attend the deliberations today.

In response to the Opposition meet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to host a mega meet in New Delhi later today.

A total of 38 parties are set to attend the Delhi conclave in which the BJP is eying a grand show of strength. This will be the first such meeting of the NDA during PM Modi’s second term and underscores the party’s focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when Opposition parties have been meeting to forge unity ahead of the 2024 polls.