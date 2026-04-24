Cricketing legend and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh is “disgruntled with AAP and will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”, Raghav Chadha said in an explosive press conference in Delhi’s Constitution Club where he joined the BJP along with three AAP MPs.

The move comes as a catastrophic blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, with Singh joining fellow MPs Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak in joining the ruling central party. Chadha claimed that more than two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members will be joining the BJP.

I was the right man in the wrong party: Raghav Chadha

“We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP,” he said while addressing the media.

“The AAP, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat, and gave 15 years of my youth to, has deviated from its principles, values and core morals. Now this party does not work in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits…For the past few years, I could feel that I am the right man in the wrong party. So, today, we announce that I am distancing myself from the AAP and getting close to public,” he added.

“There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman…3 of them are here before you. Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal,” he said.

Harbhajan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from in 2022

Harbhajan Singh was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab as an AAP representative in 2022. For the BJP, Singh’s entry provides a massive boost to their Punjab outreach, leveraging the “Turbanator’s” immense popularity in the state ahead of future assembly and local polls.

Harbhajan is a veteran of over 103 Test matches, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, picking 417 wickets, 269 wickets and 25 wickets in the three formats respectively. He was a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup-winning Team India.