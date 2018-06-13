Harayan govt plans to have a fleet of 500 city buses in Gurgaon



The Haryana government is mulling to have a fleet of 500 buses under the city bus project in Gurgaon to strengthen the services. Order for 100 buses has been issued and 25 buses would start plying in the city by August 15, an official spokesman said.

This was disclosed at a meeting here, held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to review the progress of various development projects.

The buses would be operated by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited(GMCBL).

Process has also been initiated for the introduction of 100 CNG buses in Gurgaon in the next phase, the spokesman said.

In addition, the GMCBL has also approved 100 electric buses for Gurgaon, tender for which would be floated by June-end.

As many as 453 bus queue shelters are to be constructed in Gugaon to pick and drop passengers. Out of these, 125 bus shelters are being constructed by the Municipal Corporation (MCG), Gurugram, and 328 bus queue shelters by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), he said.

Construction of about 80 bus queue shelters by the MCG and 50 by the GMDA has been completed and progress is apace on others.

The spokesman said a detailed project report (DPR) has been finalised for the city bus service in Faridabad. In the first phase, 90 buses would be pressed into service, including 40 semi-low floor CNG fuelled air-conditioned buses, and 50 semi-low floor CNG fuelled non-air-conditioned buses. Similarly, 100 buses each would be started in the second and third phase, respectively, he said.