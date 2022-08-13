Har Ghar Tiranga LIVE: Tricolour wave sweeps India as nation unites for mega campaign

India today marks the launch of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of August 15 when the nation celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The campaign follows an emotional appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 last month. The idea behind the campaign is to connect with the masses and infuse a new zeal of nationalism and patriotism. In a series of tweets last month, PM Modi had urged everyone to hoist the national flag from their homes. The Modi government is celebrating the 75th year of Independence as ‘Amrit Mahotsav’. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is also part of the movement.

Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah hoist the tricolour at their residence as the #HarGharTiranga campaign begins today. pic.twitter.com/uk4FA7USbV — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

From Karnataka to Gujarat, from Leh to Delhi, several events and ‘Tiranga yatras’ are being organised by several state governments as well as civil society groups. The campaign has also resulted in an unprecedented demand for the national flag. The Department of Posts has sold over 1 crore national flags so far. Traders in Delhi and surrounding areas also say that they are working day and night to meet the huge demand.

On the political front, the ruling BJP’s ideological parent organistation RSS has also embraced the national flag, albeit not fully. While the RSS and its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s display pictures on their social media profiles have not been set as the Tricolour, as urged by PM Modi in his July 22 tweet, the right-wing organisation has said that the campaign for the national flag has its complete backing.

The Congress, on the other hand, has left no stone unturned to take a swipe at BJP and has been organising parallel events.



