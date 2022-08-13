Hoisting Tricolour at home? How to download ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ certificate

On August 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the profile pictures on his social media accounts to the Tricolour and urged every Indian to follow suit and also hoist the national flag in their homes.

Also Read | India at 75: Iconic TV shows that shaped small-screen evolution

The Centre also launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage people hoist the Tricolour at home and mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 13 to 15 to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. “…the idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag,” the campaign website says on the move.

Recently, in a video message to Surat textile traders taking out a five-kilometre Tiranga yatra, Modi said: “The tricolour of India does not only contain three colours, but our tricolour is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future. Our tricolour is a symbol of India’s unity, integrity and diversity.”

Also Read | India at 75: Important healthcare achievement of the country since gaining independence

The Union government said the idea behind the campaign was to build a personal relationship with the flag and represent national unity — to summon a feeling of patriotism and promote awareness about the Tricolour. Hoisting the flag has been a formal and institutional than a personal one and the campaign hopes to change that.

The government has also encouraged schools to take part in the campaign. Students can also register for the campaign on the official website.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR HAR GHAR TIRANGA CAMPAIGN

Those participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign can upload selfies or pictures on the official website to get featured on the portal. Citizens can also download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate online.

Also Read | India at 75: Top sporting glories since independence

Till August 1, 5.3 million national flags had been pinned and over 700,000 selfies with the Tricolour uploaded on the portal. Har Ghar Tiranga quizzes, drawing and other contests are also being organised across India to evoke patriotic sentiments.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD HAR GHAR TIRANGA CERTIFICATE

The Har Ghar Tirange certificate can be downloaded online by following the next steps:

— Visit the official Har Ghar Tiranga website;

— Set a profile picture;

— Enter name and contact details. There is also the option to continue with a Google account;

— Allow the website location acces;

— Pin a flag on the location;

— After pinning the location, the certificate can be received and downloaded.