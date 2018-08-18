‘Har Battle Mein Atal!’- Amul pays emotional tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

​​​
The leading Gujarat- based dairy company, Amul has paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 11:21 AM
The leading Gujarat- based dairy company, Amul has paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday. In a tweet, Amul said, “Har Battle Mein Atal!” which means Resolute in every battle. The former Prime Minister had passed away on August 16, 2018 (Thursday) after a prolonged illness. The nation paid a goodbye to the former PM and Bharat Ratna recipient on August 17, 2018 (Friday). Vajpayee was cremated with full state honors at Smriti Sthal in New Delhi.

The tributes to the great statesman were flooded across social media networks from around the globe. In the twitter post, the dairy brand posted a cartoon showing the three-time Prime Minister with a book in hand and Amul girl was sitting beside him. The picture looks like the girl was listening to the advise and suggestions of the former PM with great attention.

Amul’s post filled with the sentiments of his followers. This is how people reacted to Amul’s post-

On Friday, the leaders across party line have paid their last respects to the 93-old leader. The body was taken from his home to the BJP’s party office.

