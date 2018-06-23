Hapur lynching: Survivor’s brother says ‘FIR not lodged as per our choice’

Family members of Hapur attack victims at a press conference in Delhi on Friday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

The family of the Hapur attack victim Samiuddin, 65, has alleged that police had not written the complaint according to their choice and that they had to run from hospital to hospital for hours to admit the injured man of the fateful day. According to a report in The Indian Express, Samiuddin’s brother Mehruddin said that when they tried to file a complaint, police told them that “something or the other was not correct”.

“The FIR has not been registered as per our choice but we are very scared. We cannot say anything on this. It is better that we do not say anything because we don’t know what can happen to us…” Mehruddin said on Friday at a press meet organised by a fact-finding team of United Against Hate.

Mehruddin said that on Monday, his “brother (Yasin) tried to write his complaint, but he was told that this was not correct, or that was not correct”.

“We did not (then) know about Samiuddin’s whereabouts. In that position, we just said that we want justice, that we want the culprits to be punished, that we should be secure, and that he should get medical treatment. They told us that all this will happen, sign on this. My brother signed on it.”

While Samiddin had suffered severe injuries, Qasim (45), who was accompanying him, was beaten to death by the same group on Monday afternoon between the stretch of two villages in Hapur. Families of the two said that cattle trader Qasim had received a phone call offering prospects of some earning whereas Samiuddin was on a routine trip to collect animal fodder from his field when the tragic incident happened.

Mohammad Nadeem, brother of the deceased man, said that Qasim was called to get some fodder for cattle around Monday noon. “I don’t know whether they had a fight (before) but he was beaten because they thought he was a kasai (butcher)…as a Muslim.”

Nadeem said that one person had asked the mob to give Qasim water but another said, “Don’t give him water, he is a kasai…let him die”.

Mehruddin said that when Samiuddin had gone to get fodder from his field, he found Qasim there. He said that it was then some people came there and started beating Qasim. “When Samiuddin asked why they were assaulting Qasim, the mob started beating him up as well.”

The Hapur police have so far arrested two locals of Baghera Khurd village on charges of murder, attempt to murder and rioting. According to police, the incident was a fallout of a road rage incident. The FIR also mentioned that the incident took a violent turn following a brawl between Qasim and Samiuddin and unidentified bike-borne men.

Police said that the FIR makes no mention of cattle and has been registered on the basis of a complaint by Samiuddin’s brother.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of United Against Hate comprising of activists Nadeem Khan, Shariq Hussain and advocate Mushfiq and Shibli from the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) visited the villages of the victims and met their family members. According to them, Qasim was a cattle trader, purchased buffalos and lambs from nearby villages and sold them at a local animal market called Paith. Samiuddin was allegedly thrashed and critically injured by the mob when he intervened and tried to pacify the attackers.