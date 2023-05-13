scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

‘Happy that I delivered what I promised’: DK Shivakumar breaks down after Congress’ big win in Karnataka – WATCH Video 

Congress leader DK Shivakumar thanked party cadres for their continued support.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
dk shivakumar congress
DK Shivakumar spoke to the media shortly after ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conceded defeat in the Karnataka Assembly poll.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar – widely credited for party resurrection in Karnataka – broke down while expressing happiness over his party’s landslide win in the Karnataka state Assembly Election 2023. Thanking party cadres for their continued support, an emotional Shivakumar, said, “I delivered.”
 
His message came shortly after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conceded defeat in the assembly poll.

“I assured Sonia Gandhiji, Rahul Gandhiji and Priyanka Gandhiji, and (Congress boss) Mallikarjun Khargeji I will deliver Karnataka to the fold.”  Shivakumar told reporters.

Also Read

Recalling his time in jail in the year 2019 for over 50 days in ED custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case, he said, “I can’t forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail.”
 
Meanwhile, as the Congress crossed the half-way mark in the early leads, the party office in Delhi saw fireworks and laddoos were distributed to celebrate the early trends.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 14:39 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market