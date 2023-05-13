‘Happy that I delivered what I promised’: DK Shivakumar breaks down after Congress’ big win in Karnataka – WATCH Video 

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar – widely credited for party resurrection in Karnataka – broke down while expressing happiness over his party’s landslide win in the Karnataka state Assembly Election 2023. Thanking party cadres for their continued support, an emotional Shivakumar, said, “I delivered.”



His message came shortly after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conceded defeat in the assembly poll.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's comfortable victory in state Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ANaqVMXgFr — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

“I assured Sonia Gandhiji, Rahul Gandhiji and Priyanka Gandhiji, and (Congress boss) Mallikarjun Khargeji I will deliver Karnataka to the fold.” Shivakumar told reporters.

Recalling his time in jail in the year 2019 for over 50 days in ED custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case, he said, “I can’t forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail.”



Meanwhile, as the Congress crossed the half-way mark in the early leads, the party office in Delhi saw fireworks and laddoos were distributed to celebrate the early trends.