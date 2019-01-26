Happy Republic Day 2019: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages for friends and dear ones

Every year, the Republic day is celebrated to commemorate the date when India's constitution, that was was adopted by Constituent Assembly on November 26 in 1949, finally came into being on on January 26, 1950.

republc day, republic day 2019, republuc day quotes, republic day messagesThe Constitution played a key role in the transition of country’s democratic government system to an independent republic.

After the Constitution was formed, India came to be recognised as the world's largest democracy, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.

The Constitution played a key role in the transition of country’s democratic government system to an independent republic. India this year celebrates 70th year of being a Republic country. This day was chosen as on January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress (INC)announced Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj), opposing dominion status offered by British Regime.

On this day, main celebrations take place at Rajpath where the prsident takes salute of the armed forces during the Republic day parade. During the celebration, country’s rich culture and heritage are also at full display along with its beautiful diversity.

Here are Republic Day quotes

* Rejoice in the glory of India and freedom fighters on this republic day. We wish you all A Happy Republic Day and Vande Mataram.

* Freedom in the mind,
Strength in the words,
Pureness in our blood,
Pride in our souls,
Zeal in our hearts,
Let’s salute our India on Republic Day.
Happy Republic Day!

*On this special day,
let’s promise our motherland that
we will do everything
to enrich and preserve our heritage
our ethos and our treasure
Happy Republic Day!

*Freedom In The Mind,
Strength In The Words,
Pureness In Our Blood,
Pride In Our Souls,
Zeal In Our Hearts,
Let’s Salute Our India On Republic Day.
Happy Republic Day!

* On this day think of our past and
Try to built better future for all of us..
It is a duty of all of us!!
I am proud to be an Indian.
Happy Republic Day

