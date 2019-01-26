Happy Republic Day 2019: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goyal, Gadkari and others greet people on 70th Republic Day

Republic Day 2019: “Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians. सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की शुभकामनाएं। जय हिन्द!,” tweeted Modi.

India is celebrating the 70th Republic Day on January 26. Indians across the world are observing the day with great fervour and pride and cherishing the idea of oneness. The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of Constitution, a landmark document amongst several law books. The Constitution came into force on this day way back in 1950.

Top politicians and public personalities including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion.

“Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians. सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की शुभकामनाएं। जय हिन्द!,” tweeted Modi.

“देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिन्द!,” tweetd Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।,” tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted his greetings, “Warm Republic Day greetings to all Indians. On this special occasion, let’s take a collective step forward, towards a strong, healthy and prosperous India. Jai Hind! #HappyRepublicDay2019,” tweeted legendary cricketer.

Several leaders took to social media to extend their greetings on the occasion.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, tweeted,”आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । #RepublicDay2019 greetings to everyone. Happy 70th RepublicDay2019.”

“As we celebrate #RepublicDay2019, let us renew our vow to our country: let us strive to live up to the ideals of justice, liberty and equality as enshrined in the constitution. Let us move towards a stronger, better India. Let us, with fierce pride, say in one voice: JAI HIND!” Union Minister Rajya Vardhan Singh Rathore tweeted.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “70 & Growing Strong: As India celebrates its 70th #RepublicDay, let us cherish the memory of the day when we became an Independent Republic, and look ahead with aspiration & zeal towards building a New India.”

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also wished the nation in a tweet, “Greetings on Republic Day2019. Hope & wish that our thoughts, words and deeds help in strengthening our republic – India,” her tweet reads.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wished,”On RepubliDay, let us pledge to protect our #Constitution and uphold the principles of sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble,” tweeted Banerjee.

Union Ministers Maneka Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and J P Nadda also took to Twitter to extend their greetings.

“Warm greetings on #RepublicDay. On #26January, let us reaffirm our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution. ଗଣତନ୍ତ୍ର ଦିବସ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଆମ ସମ୍ବିଧାନରେ ଥିବା ଆଦର୍ଶକୁ ବଞ୍ଚାଇ ରଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଆଜିର ଦିନରେ ପ୍ରତିଜ୍ଞା କରିବା।'” tweeted Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

“सभी को 70वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं व बधाई।,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

“I convey my best wishes and heartiest Greetings to all on 70th #RepublicDay. Let us remember the great personalities and pay homage to them, who drafted the soul and spirit of our Nation, in the form of our Constitution. #HappyRepublicDay2019 #RepublicDay2019,” tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

I convey my best wishes and heartiest Greetings to all on 70th #RepublicDay.

“#IndiaKaAadhaar: ‘Of the people, for the people and by the people’ On the #70thRepublicDay of India, best wishes for all the ‘Aadhaars’ of India #HappyRepublicDay2019. #गणतंत्रदिवस #RepublicDayIndia,” tweeted the officail account of Aadhaar.

“संविधान ने हमें गणतांत्रिक व्यवस्था के साथ स्वतंत्रता, समानता, न्याय जैसे अधिकार प्रदान किए हैं, जिन्होंने देशवासियों को सशक्त बनाया है। हमारा दायित्व है कि हम इस गणतंत्र की रक्षा करें और देश के विकास में योगदान दें। आपको गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। #OneNationBillionIdeas,” tweeted Rajasthan DyCM Sachin Pilot.

In the national capital parade starts from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade.