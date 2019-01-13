Lohri 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 10:08 AM

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasions of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasions of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. Lohri is on January 13 and Makar Sankranti on January 14.

In his message, the Governor observed that these two festivals are a tribute to the bounties of nature and herald a change, Winter to Spring. He prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people and wished that these festivals would bring lasting peace and prosperity to the state, an official spokesman said.

Director General of the state police, Dilbag Singh also extended warm greetings to the people, police personnel and their families and families of police martyrs on the auspicious occasions of Lohri. In his message, Singh prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people and wished that the festivals would bring lasting peace and prosperity to the state.

