Happy Independence Day 2023 Wishes: Quotes, Wishes and Messages

Happy Independence Day 2023: This Independence Day marks the 78th anniversary of India gaining independence from British rule. This day reminds the citizens of all the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to make India independent.

Every year on this day, the celebrations begin with the customary unfurling of the tricolour by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort – a 16th-century fort which is located in the Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi followed by his speech. The speech is telecasted live across all the channels of the Doordarshan and All India Radio.

Also Read: On India’s 75th Independence Day, take steps to achieve financial freedom

As the nation gears up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, we bring to you the best messages, greetings and quotes to make this day more special for you and your loved ones:

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

Also Read: 75th Independence Day: How Indian economy grew since 1947; a look at key milestones in last 75 years

This Independence Day let’s take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

Our freedom fighters endured countless sufferings to give Indians their freedom. It is a day to remember and honour them. Happy Independence Day!

May you enjoy this freedom of speech, freedom of thoughts and freedom of choice for the rest of your life. Happy Independence Day to you!

Independence Day 2023: Some of the famous quotes

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” – Bhagat Singh

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“We have believed, and we do believe now, that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” – Indira Gandhi