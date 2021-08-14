Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes: Best quotes, wishes, messages, status to share on 75th Independence Day

Independence Day also makes for the perfect occasion to fill our hearts with patriotism and feel proud of the brave efforts of our freedom fighters. (PTI)

Happy Independence Day Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Status: August 15, 2021 will mark the completion of 75 years of India’s independence from the British rule. The day reminds country’s citizens of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to secure the India’s future.

This year, the day will be celebrated with the customary unfurling of the tricolour by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort followed by his speech in the presence of all Olympians who won medals in the Tokyo Games 2020. The event will be restricted to the public with no cultural performance in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Independence Day also makes for the perfect occasion to fill our hearts with patriotism and feel proud of the brave efforts of our freedom fighters. We bring you a collection of quotes and messages to share your joy of freedom with your friends and family.

Independence Day Wishes and Messages

“This Independence Day let’s take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!

Our freedom fighters endured countless sufferings to give Indians their freedom. It is a day to remember and honour them. Happy Independence Day!

Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day to you. Today let’s celebrate those who shed their blood for our freedom. They are the ones who deserve the glory!

“May you enjoy this freedom of speech, freedom of thoughts and freedom of choice for the rest of your life. Happy Independence Day to you!”

Independence Day Quotes

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“We have believed, and we do believe now, that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” – Indira Gandhi

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” – Bhagat Singh

Freedom is the way God intended us; it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate freedom! Happy Independence Day.