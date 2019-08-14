Happy 73rd Independence Day: Greetings, wishes, messages quotes and images

On August 15 every year, schools, colleges and offices are closed to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Happy Independence Day 2019 Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings: India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on August 15 (Thursday) with great fervor and enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the ramparts of the Red Fort. This will be followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. The duration of the 21-gun salutes coincides with the length of the national anthem which is 52 seconds. The Prime Minister will then address the nation from the ramparts of the 16th-century fort which is located in the Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi. The speech will be telecast live across all the channels of the Doordarshan and All India Radio.

India attained freedom from the British rule on August 15 in 1947. Since then, the day is celebrated as the country’s Independence Day. The country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had then hoisted the Tricolour at the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort and made the announcement. Since then, the practice of unfurling the Tricolour at the Red Fort by the incumbent Prime Minister has been underway.

As the nation gears up to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day, we brings to you the best messages, greetings and quotes to make this day more special for you and your loved ones:

– We should salute the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and soldiers who made the dream of independent India a reality. Happy Independence Day 2019!

– We celebrate the bravery of our fathers and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave! Happy 73rd Independence Day!

– Freedom is something that money can’t buy, it’s the result of the struggles of many Bravehearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day 2019!

– Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day 2019!

– May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to dream and freedom to live. Happy Independence Day 2019!

– This Independence Day, let’s take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day 2019!

On August 15 every year, schools, colleges and offices are closed to mark the celebrations. Special programmes are organised to remind the struggle of our freedom fighters for over 200 years who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence from the British rule.