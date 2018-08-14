Happy Independence Day 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greeting, Message, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Happy Independence Day 2018: On this day, offices, schools along with other public spaces in the different parts of the country are decorated.

15th August 2018, Happy Independence Day: It was on 15 August 1947 when India attained independence from the rule of the British. It was on the same day when the Indian Independence Act 1947 was passed by the UK Parliament transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. To mark the 1st Independence day of India, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru then hoisted the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. Ever since then, the flag is raised by the incumbent PM who then addresses the nation.

This year, to mark the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the flag from the ramparts at the gate like it has been done in the past. As the day approaches, it brings the spirit of freedom and patriotism along with it. On this day, offices, schools along with other public spaces in the different parts of the country are decorated. It also commemorates the freedom that the country and its various freedom fighters struggled for over 200 years. In order to make this day more special, you can send your loved ones greetings and wishes to remind then of this glorious day and its meaning.

Also Read | Independence day speech 2018: Where and how to watch PM Narendra Modi’s address live

Happy Independence Day (15th August) 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greeting, Message, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

– Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day 2018!

– Freedom is something that money can’t buy, it’s the result of the struggles of many Bravehearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day 2018!

– It makes my heart beat with pride, to see the colors of Independence Day spreading happiness and great joys all around. May the glory of Independence Day be with your forever.

– On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit!

– We celebrate the bravery of our fathers and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave! Happy 72nd Independence Day!

– Remember the sacrifice of our freedom fighters that formed this country. Rejoice and celebrate this day with pride. Independence Day greetings sent specially for you and your entire family.

– This Independence Day, let’s take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day 2018!

– On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit! Happy Independence Day 2018.

– By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall. Independence day is a good time to think who we are and how we got here. Happy Independence Day 2018!

– “I am always full of pride wherever I am. I walk with my head held high because I know I live in a free country. I do not and will never, however, take this freedom for granted because it was purchased with a martyr’s blood. They gave it all, left the comfort of their homes, the love of their families and the hope of life for my freedom.