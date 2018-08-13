Happy Independence Day 2018: History, Significance and Importance of 15 August

On 15th August 1947, the nation was declared independent from colonial rule for Britishers.

15th August 2018, Happy Independence Day: India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Independence Day. As the title of this article separates I-Day’s history, significance and importance from each other – it must be noted that the three have a strong sync. On 15th August 1947, the nation was declared independent from colonial rule for Britishers. Most of the princely states, some 565 in number, were either annexed or were about to be annexed in the Indian dominion. The country, then governed under the patronage of Mahatma Gandhi and civilian government under the leadership of Jawahar Lal Nehru, declared that 15th August will be celebrated as the Independence Day in India every year.

Looking at the history of the I-Day, it must be noted that Purna Swaraj declaration, or “Declaration of the Independence of India” was promulgated during 1929 Lahore session of the Indian National Congress. However, the Congress celebrated the Independence Day on January 26th between 1930 to 1946 before the actual independence.

Happy Independence Day (15th August) 2018: Significance of Independence Day

Since 1947, the Independence Day of India is celebrated religiously throughout the country. The celebrations begin with the President’s address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day (14th August), followed by prime minister’s speech from the ramparts of Lal Quila in Delhi. The prime minister hoists the national flag in the morning, later in his speech, he lays down the vision for the country to proceed further to the path of development, prosperity and harmony.

15th August is celebrated as a national holiday throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events.

The chief ministers of various states hoist the flag at designated venues. The day is also celebrated in schools throughout the country with cultural events. It gains a significant space and is placed at the top.