Happy Gandhi Jayanti, 2 October 2018: Wishes, Images, Bapu Quotes, Speeches, Status and Photos of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary is celebrated on 2nd October and is a national holiday in India.

Gandhi Jayanti Wishes 2018: Mahatma Gandhi is fondly remembered as Bapu by the nation who was instrumental in helping India get independence from the ‘”British Raj”. Every year on 2nd October India celebrates the birth of Mahatma Gandhi which is a national holiday in the country. Mahatma Gandhi’s real name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and the title ”Mahatma” was given to him by none other than Rabindranath Tagore. Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’ is often sung and played frequently on this day and many places hold prayer meetings and get-togethers to mark this occasion.

Many schools across the country hold quiz competitions which help the children in knowing more about the father of the nation and also help them understand the values that Mahatma Gandhi lived by. One movie that is almost always played by TV channels is Lage Raho Munnabhai which is a favourite amongst people and helps them relive the memories of Bapu. Mahatma Gandhi was the man who started the non-violence movement which was supported by millions of Indians and this was a principle that he always lived by and was always teaching people the same. This movement along with movements like Satyagraha and Dandi march was instrumental in helping India get independence and he was the man behind all this.

During the British rule, he was sent to jail several times but he never gave up and continued to fight for the freedom of the nation and this is why he is loved by millions across the world.

Here are top 5 quotes:-

1. Be the change that you wish to see in the world.

2. ‘When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love always won. There have been tyrants and murderers and for a time, they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it -always.’

3. You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. Honest differences are often a healthy sign of progress.

4. Always choose the right path and speak the truth.

5. ‘Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well.’

Here Are 5 wishes that you can send to your friends and family.

1. Let us all follow the path of truth and wisdom and pay homage to our father of the nation.

2. May the spirit of non-violence be with all of us on this Gandhi Jayanti.

3. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

4. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

5. An ounce of practice is worth more than tons of preaching.

Here Are 5 statuses for Gandhi Jayanti.

1. To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest.

2. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world ’s problem.

3. Nobody can hurt me without my permission.

4. A man is but the product of his thoughts what he thinks, he becomes.

5. Peace between countries must rest on the solid foundation of love between individuals.

Here are 5 famous speeches from Mahatma Gandhi

1. Benaras Hindu University Speech (4 February, 1916) –“If we are to receive self-government, we shall have to take it… freedom loving as it (British Empire) is, it will not be a party to give freedom to a people who will not take it themselves.”

2. Dandi March Speech (11 March, 1930)– “We have resolved to utilize all our resources in the pursuit of an exclusively non-violent struggle. Let no one commit a wrong in anger.”

3. Round Table Conference Speech, (30 November, 1931)

“I dare to say, it (the strife between Hindus and Muslims in India) is coeval with the British Advent, and immediately this relationship, the unfortunate, artificial, unnatural relationship between Great Britain and India is transformed into a natural relationship, when it becomes, if it does become, a voluntary partnership to be given up, to be dissolved at the will of either party, when it becomes that you will find that Hindus, Mussalmans, Sikhs, Europeans, Anglo-Indians, Christians, Untouchable, will all live together as one man.”

4. The ‘Quit India’ Speech (8 August, 1942) – “I believe that in the history of the world, there has not been a more genuinely democratic struggle for freedom than ours.”

5. His Final Speech- (12 January, 1948) – “I yearn for heart friendship between the Hindus, the Sikhs and the Muslims. It subsisted between them the other day. Today it is non-existent. It is a state that no Indian patriot worthy of the name can contemplate with equanimity.”

Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up- Mahatma Gandhi

Faith is put to the test when the situation is most difficult- Mahatma Gandhi