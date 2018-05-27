‘Hanuman is first ever tribal leader’: Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja

Ahuja said, “Hanuman is the first-ever leader to have taken birth on the earth. Hanuman temple are maximum (in terms of number) in the world, we should not disrespect him.”

Gyan Dev Ahuja, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Rajasthan who had once made news for claiming about 3,000 condoms recovered from Jawahar Lal Nehru University, has made the headlines again. This time, Ahuja has said that Lord Hanuman was the “first-ever tribal leader.” While reacting to an alleged incident where Lord Hanuman was disrespected, Ahuja said, “Hanuman is the first-ever leader to have taken birth on the earth. Hanuman temple are maximum (in terms of number) in the world, we should not disrespect him.” (Is dharti pe pratham adivasi neta Hanuman hue hain. Sabse zyada mandir bhi Hanuman ji ke hain, humein unka asamman nahi karna chahiye)

As per a Hindustan Times report, Ahuja also called up Kirodi Lal Meena, a tribal leader and BJP MP from Rajasthan. The BJP leader claimed that there are 40 lakh Lor Hanuman’s temples all over the world, which he said is the highest.

Earlier, Ahuja had once alleged that Delhi-based JNU is a hub of sex and drugs where over 3,000 used condoms and 2,000 liquor bottles are found daily. BJP MLA from Alwar’s Ramgarh, Ahuja alleged that those studying in JNU were indulging in all these “illicit” activities.

“More than 10,000 butts of cigarettes and 4,000 pieces of beedis are found daily in the JNU campus. 50,000 big and small pieces of bones are left by those eating non-vegetarian food,” he was quoted as saying by PTI at a time when a number of controversies had hit the university. “They gorge on meat… these anti-nationals. 2,000 wrappers of chips and namkeen are found, as also 3,000 used condoms — the misdeeds they commit with our sisters and daughters there. And 500 used contraceptive injections are also found,” Ahuja added.

The MLA had also said that 2,000 liquor bottles and over 3,000 beer cans and bottles are daily detected in the campus. “Who drinks it? Takes a guess,” he said.