Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet and Ravi Rana to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today, Maharashtra govt likely to challenge Rana couple’s bail

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband, Ravi Rana, who recently got bail after being arrested by Mumbai police last month over ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recitation row, are expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Home Ministry officials on Monday.

During their visit with the Home Ministry, the politician-couple is expected to raise incidences of alleged mistreatment at the hands of the Maharashtra government during their custody. The Rana couple had alleged in their bail plea that they have been a victim of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘vendetta politics.’

In another development, the Maharashtra government is likely to file a contempt plea against the Rana couple and challenge their bail plea for addressing the media over the loudspeaker row. While granting bail, the court had urged the couple not to say anything to the media regarding the case.

On Sunday, Navneet Rana challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her. Rana further said that she will support Lord Ram’s supporters to end the “corrupt rule” of the Shiv Sena. She also claimed that people of Mumbai and Lord Ram will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in civic polls.

The Rana couple were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police after the couple announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra CM’s residence `Matoshree’ in Mumbai. This drew the ire of Shiv Sena workers and soon after, they conducted protests in front of the the Rana’s residence.

The couple was granted bail on May 4 by a special Mumbai court. They walked out of jail on May 5 following which Navneet Rana was admitted to a private hospital after she complained of high blood pressure, bodyache and spondylitis.

Talking to reporters on Sunday after being discharged from the hospital, Navneet Rana said, “I challenge Uddhav Thackeray ji to chose a constituency and get elected directly by people. I will fight against him.” “I will work hard with honesty and win the election, and he (the CM) will know the people’s power,” she said.

“What crime did I commit that I was jailed for 14 days? You can put me in jail for 14 years, but I will not stop chanting the names of Lord Ram and Hanuman. Mumbaikars and Lord Ram will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in the civic polls,” the MP said.

(With inputs from PTI)