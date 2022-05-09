Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai police in court seeks non-bailable arrest warrant against the Ranas

The Mumbai Police on Monday sought that Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana’s bail be cancelled on the ground that they had allegedly violated one of the conditions imposed by the special court while granting them bail last week. The police further sought the court’s direction to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant against the Ranas. Subsequently, Mumbai Sessions Court ordered the Rana couple to file their reply to an application filed by Mumbai police seeking cancellation of the bail granted to them by May 18. The case will also be heard on the same day.

The Amaravati MP, who is out on bail after being accused in a sedition case following a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, told reporters today in Delhi that she would file an FIR against Sanjay Raut for openly threatening her. “Was openly threatened by a goon-like MP. I will go and file FIR against ‘Popat’ like Sanjay Raut who said that he will bury me 20-feet deep.”

The Ranas said they will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise them of the alleged mistreatment at the hands of Maharastra authorities while in custody.

While talking to the reporters in Delhi, Navneet Rana said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, “who back-stabbed the BJP”, should not give her lessons on principles.

The Ranas also dismissed the allegation that they committed contempt of court by speaking to the media.

The Ranas were held on charges of sedition and prompting enmity between different groups by the Mumbai Police on April 23 after they declared that they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai.

The special court had on May 4 granted bail to the couple and imposed some conditions on them, including not to indulge in a similar offence and not to speak to the media.

On Monday, the suburban Khar police filed an application through special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat, seeking that the court cancel the couple’s bail as they had allegedly violated the condition of not speaking to the media.

“The accused persons (Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana) have given interviews to media since their release and hence, flouted the condition imposed by the special court while granting them bail. We are seeking for the bail to be cancelled and a warrant to be issued to the accused and they be taken in custody forthwith,” Gharat said.

(With inputs from PTI)