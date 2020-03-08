Hans Raj Bhardwaj, former law minister and senior Congress leader, passes away at 83

Hans Raj Bhardwaj is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
Hans Raj Bhardwaj Death News: Former Law minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday evening. He was 83.
Bhardwaj breathed his last at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he was admitted since Wednesday due to kidney-related issues, his family told PTI.
He will be cremated at the Nighambodh Ghat on Monday at 4 pm, his son Arun Bhardwaj said.
He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
