Hang them, says Kamlesh Tiwari’s wife after arrest of main suspects

Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tiwari. He was killed at his office in Lucknow last Friday. (PTI Photo)

The family of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed last week at his residence in Lucknow, has demanded capital punishment for the killers. Tiwari’s wife Kusum said that though she was satisfied with the investigation in the case, she wants death penalty for the killers of her husband.

“We are happy with the arrest of the accused persons, they should all be hanged. I am satisfied by the government’s action,” she said.

Her statement comes after the Gujarat ATS on Tuesday evening arrested two main accused who were involved in the sensational killing of Kamlesh Tiwari. They were arrested from near Shamlaji on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ashfaq Hussain (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27). Police said that the arrest of Ashfaq and Moinuddin has taken the total number of people arrested in the case to six.

According to police, they killed the Kamlesh Tiwari to avenge certain statements against Prophet Mohammad that he had purportedly made in the past.

While Ashfaq is a resident of the Limbayat area in Surat, Moinuddin is a resident of Umarwada. Ashfaq used to work as a medical representative and Moinuddin was employed as a food delivery boy, police said. The Surat link in the case came to light after the police found a box of sweets from Tiwari’s residence having the logo of Dharti Sweets located in the Udhna area of Surat.

The two accused had met Kamlesh Tiwari at his Lucknow residence on October 18 afternoon on the pretext of gifting Diwali sweets and discussing some political matters. However, the accused slit his throat and shot him before escaping to Nepal. They later returned to Gujarat after reaching Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh because they ran out of cash, reports said.