‘Hang the culprits’: Father of Dalit girls allegedly raped and murdered in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

The father of the Dalit girls who were allegedly raped and strangled to death after being kidnapped has demanded that the perpetrators of the crime be hanged. “They were abducted. All I want is justice and demand they (accused) be hanged,” the father of the girls said on Thursday.

The bodies of the sisters, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri under the jurisdiction limits of Nighasan police station.

Doctors have performed autopsies of the two victims, which have been recorded on camera, ANI reported.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at BJP, says can’t expect women’s security from those facilitating release of rapists

“A panel of doctors in the presence of a videographer conducted the post-mortem. The report will be submitted to the court and a copy will be handed over to the SP,” said Chief Medical Officer Arunendra Tripathi, as quoted by ANI.

Six accused have been arrested in connection with the case, said Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar, adding that the post-mortem is complete and the mortal remains of the deceased handed over to the family for the last rites.

“We received information that the bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree on September 14… All six accused were arrested within 24 hours. Post-mortem has been conducted and bodies handed over to the family,” Kumar said.

#WATCH | Lakhimpur Kheri incident: We received info that bodies of 2 sisters were found hanging on Sept 14… All accused arrested within 24 hrs; one of the accused got injured during police proceedings. Post mortem done, bodies handed over to family: UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar https://t.co/QoNlxHFwYq pic.twitter.com/WYimNYqo0H — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

The mother of the minor girls had alleged that the girls were abducted by youth from a neighbouring village and killed.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman had said that two accused were allegedly in a relationship with the two sisters. The six accused have been identified as Chotu, Junaid, Suhail, Hafizul Rehman, Karimuddin and Arif, the SP said.

Suman said that primary investigation has revealed that the two sisters had left their home on Wednesday afternoon after being persuaded by two accused. The duo have confessed to strangulating them after raping the girls, the SP said.

The accused then called two more boys to dispose of the bodies, and hanged the bodies on a tree to make it look like a suicide, the SP said.

Meanwhile, one accused Junaid was arrested following an encounter on Thursday morning and has received a gunshot wound on one of his legs, Suman said.

An First Information Report (FIR) was registered late on Wednesday night under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 452 (house trespass) and 378 (theft). The accused have been booked under section 3 and 4 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri: Six arrested for alleged rape and murder of two minor Dalit girls in UP

On Wednesday, as the news spread, irate villagers staged a protest and blocked a road demanding justice for the girls. The blockade could only be lifted after the intervention of senior police officers.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the guilty will be punished and strict action will be taken against the accused. “The government will take such an action that the souls of their coming generations will also shiver. Justice will be delivered,” he told news agency ANI.

State opposition leaders including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the rising crimes against women.