‘Hang her’: AIMIM MP seeks death penalty for Nupur Sharma, demands law against religious hate-mongering

AIMIM MP Imitiaz Jaleel on Friday demanded the death penalty for suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad and said that a stringent law be brought to tackle hate speech targetting religion, caste and religious leaders.

“Islam is a religion of peace, people are angry…Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she’s allowed to let go easily, then such things won’t stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, sect,” Jaleel is heard saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Soon after the Friday prayers today, protests erupted all across the country from Kashmir to Telangana, and Punjab to West Bengal. Protests in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand took a violent turn with incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism being reported. At the break of dawn, the effigy of Sharma was seen hanging from an overhead wire in front of a dargah in Karnataka’s Belagavi. Amid public outrage, the local police brought the effigy down along with the municipal corporation workers.

Around three hundred people were gathered outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid mosque to protest against Sharma’s derogatory remarks. The Delhi police said that there were no prior permission taken for the protests as they vowed strict actions against the violators.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action to be taken against miscreants who were involved in stone-pelting incidents across several cities of the state. Vehicles were set on fire in Jharkhand’s Ranchi as protests took a violent turn. Protests broke out in front of Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid, as authorities deployed heavy police and CRPF personnel to bring the law and order situation under control.

Delhi Police has provided security to Sharma after she got repeated death and rape threats after her alleged remarks made during a national television debate.