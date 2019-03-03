Handwara encounter: Five security personnel, one civilian killed as gunbattle enters third day in Kupwara district

By: | Updated: March 3, 2019 10:59 AM

Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Babagund area of Kralgund at Handwara in Kupwara district after the security forces received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

One civilian was also killed in the firing and several others were injured following clashes near the encounter site on Friday.

Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: One more CRPF personnel has succumbed to injuries sustained yesterday during the encounter in Handwara. The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Babagund area has entered the third day.

According to news agency ANI, three CRPF and two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have lost their lives so far.

One civilian was also killed in the firing and several others were injured following clashes near the encounter site on Friday.

A search operation was underway in the area as the operation continues. A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Babagund area of Kralgund at Handwara in Kupwara district after the security forces received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the operation, bullets are fired from both sides. As the place where the operation is going on has civilian population as well, evacuation has been done considering the area is congested.

Army chief, General Bipin Rawat on Saturday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu region.

