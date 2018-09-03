Hanan Hamid, Kerala girl who sells fish after college, suffers serious injuries in car accident

Hamid is admitted to a private hospital in Kochi and she has suffered grievous injuries to her spine. (File photo: IE)

Hanan Hamid, a third-year chemistry student studying at a private college in Kerala’s Idukki, who had become an overnight sensation after a local Malayalam newspaper published her struggle story, met with an accident on Monday morning. Hamid is admitted to a private hospital in Kochi and she has suffered grievous injuries to her spine. The accident took place in Kodungaloor. Hanan sells fish after her college and supports her family.

According to Indian Express, the accident took place when Hanan was returning after inaugurating a shop at Vadakara in Kozhikode district. Considering the severity of the injuries, doctors had recommended an MRI scan of Hanan. Reportedly, the accident took place after the car she was travelling tried to save one person who was crossing the road and eventually rammed into an electric post. Car driver escaped without injuries while Hanan was rushed to the hospital.

Hanan became an overnight sensation after her story was published. The report had said that Hanan started her day at 3 am when she gets up to study at her rented home in Madavana. She cycles an hour to the Chambakkara wholesale market to buy fish. The report said that Hanan’s life became tough after her parents got divorced and she began giving tuition classes for children to pay her school fees. The girl also revealed that she has interest in acting, dubbing, poetry and the martial art of Kalaripayattu.

However, when she was praised from all around the country for her dedication and hard work, several trolled her and alleged that the story was manufactured to fool the people of the state. The girl was hurled with abusive comments and threats. However, her support was greater than abuses, the chief minister of Kerala said that Kerala is proud of her. “Don’t lose the confidence that you showed while battling difficult circumstances, Kerala is with you,” he had said.