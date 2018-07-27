Hanan Hamid, Kerala girl who sells fish after college, gets support from CM Pinarayi Vijayan after incessant trolling

Hanan claimed that she transports her cycle and fish in an autorickshaw and then travels to Thammanam in Kochi to stock the fish.

A third-year chemistry student studying at a private college in Kerala’s Idukki, Hanan Hamid, has become an overnight sensation after a local Malayalam newspaper published her story. Mathrubhumi, one of the two largest-selling newspapers in the state, had reported that Hanan started her day at 3 AM in the morning when she gets up to study at her rented home in Madavana. The girl cycles an hour to the Chambakkara wholesale market to buy fish.

Hanan claimed that she transports her cycle and fish in an autorickshaw and then travels to Thammanam in Kochi to stock the fish at an acquaintance’s house. The girl then returns home, gets ready and takes a state transport bus to Al Asar college which is 60 kilometres away in Thodupuzha. After completing her classes, she takes the bus back to Thammanam to sell the fish she bought in the morning before leaving for home again.

The report says that Hanan’s life became tough after her parents got divorced and she began giving tuition classes for children to pay her school fees. The girl also revealed that she has interest in acting, dubbing, poetry and the martial art of Kalaripayattu.

Her story went viral and with thousands of people applauding her efforts across various social media platforms. Many politicians and celebrities also came forward to praise the young girl. Director Arun Gopy also offered Hanan a role in his film.

However, there were a number of people who alleged that the story was manufactured to fool the people of the state. The girl was hurled with abusive comments and threats.

Reacting to this, the girl said that people are criticising her without knowing the reality. “I am a poor girl who worked to eke out a living. My troubles began in the 7th standard. I have done dubbing, acted as a junior artist and took part in event management functions as a flower girl. But I have never approached a director or even knew anyone,” a sobbing Hanan told the Mathrubhumi news channel.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come out in support of Hanan and said that it’s a matter of great pride when one is self-dependent as a student. “The satisfaction one gets is immense if they fund their studies with the money they earn. Only those who have gone through such experiences in life will understand it,” he said.

He added that Hanan did not just study, but she became the pillar of support for her family. The chief minister said that Kerala is proud of her. “Don’t lose the confidence that you showed while battling difficult circumstances, Kerala is with you,” he added.