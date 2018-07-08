‘Hamari Phulwari’ scheme yielding positive results, says Haryana minister

The “Hamari Phulwari” scheme of the Haryana government, aimed at transforming the anganwadi centres of the state. (Source- IE)

The “Hamari Phulwari” scheme of the Haryana government, aimed at transforming the anganwadi centres of the state, is yielding positive results, state minister Kavita Jain has said.

“With the participation of the corporate sector, public representatives and NGOs, the scheme is turning out to be a success,” the women and child development minister said in a statement here yesterday.

Over 600 anganwadi centres will be transformed under the scheme, which was launched in 2015, she added.

“Under the scheme, public representatives, social organisations, social workers and others are encouraged to adopt the anganwadi centres in their respective areas and provide the centres with modern facilities,” Jain said.

The work to provide television sets, refrigerators, air-conditioners, toys, utensils to the anganwadi centres and the painting of the walls had picked up pace, she added.

So far, 606 anganwadi centres had been adopted and given a facelift by private institutions, gram panchayats, social workers and industrial groups, the minister said.

As many as 211 anganwadi centres of Yamunanagar, 103 of Kurukshetra, 101 of Karnal, 70 of Sirsa, 39 of Ambala, 31 of Gurugram, 14 of Faridabad, 12 of Jhajjar, 10 of Rewari, eight of Panipat and six of Panchkula had benefited under the scheme so far, she added.