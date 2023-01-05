Haldwani ‘encroachment’ case: SC to hear petitions challenging Uttarakhand High Court eviction notice

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of petitions challenging the Uttarakhand High Court which had authorised “use of force” to evict over 4,000 families from land claimed by the Indian Railways in Haldwani, reported The Indian Express.

The Railways maintain that 29 acres of land in Haldwani have been encroached upon, and there are 4,365 encroachers on the land. There are religious places, schools, business establishments and residences on the alleged encroached railway land in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday allowed pleas seeking an urgent hearing on the matter after advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the case.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay Oka, is likely to hear the challenge today.

In their plea, the residents have submitted that the High Court has gravely erred in passing the order despite being aware that proceedings with regard to title of the residents including the petitioners are pending before the district magistrate. The residents contended the “arbitrary and illegal” approach adopted by the railways and state authorities as well as the upholding of the same by the high court has resulted in gross violation of their right to shelter.

They also said that they have valid documents that clearly state that they are legal occupants.

Meanwhile, political leaders have extended support to the protestors. A Samajwadi Party delegation from Uttar Pradesh arrived on Wednesday at a locality and extended its support. Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat also held a one-hour silent protest at his Dehradun home against the encroachment move, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Nainital District Magistrate D S Garbyal said preparations are underway to remove the encroachments, saying that the order has come from the high court and it has to be followed.

Haldwani SDM Manish Kumar said that residents have been informed about the court order and the process to remove the encroachment is likely to begin on January 10. Eight companies of the India Reserve Battalion and the Provincial Armed Constabulary, and 10 companies of the Railway Protection Force will soon be deployed in Haldwani, he said.

Haldwani case – A background

On December 20, the Uttarakhand High Court ordered demolition of constructions over encroached railway land in Haldwani, and directed that a week’s notice must be given, after which the demolition should begin.

On November 9, 2016, the high court had ordered the removal of encroachments from the railway land within 10 weeks, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL). The court had said that all encroachers should be brought under the Railway Public Premises (eviction of unauthorised occupants) Act 1971.