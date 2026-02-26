A BSNL director is facing intense backlash after his itinerary for a visit to Prayagraj went viral. The two-day trip itinerary had included nearly 50 officials and elaborate arrangements and supplies for the official — including arranging for hair oil, underwear and combs. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia later slammed the “absurd and shocking” demands as a major “violation of rules” and “unacceptable conduct”.

The now-viral order had assigned around 20 tasks to his ‘team’ of 50 officials, outlined tourism plans and a massive list of items required during the two days. Vivek Banzal — a director of the BSNL Board — would begin his Prayagraj visit by bathing in the Sangam, taking a boat ride, and visiting Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples.

The ‘snan’ kits consisted of a towel, undergarments, slippers (mentioned as sleeper in the office order), comb, mirror and an oil bottle. The office order called for six male kits (consisting of towel, underwear, mirror, comb, soap, shampoo, oil) and two female kits to be arranged. Instructions were also issued to arrange one bed sheet for general use at the ghat. At the hotel and Circuit House, dry fruit bowl, fruit bowl, saving kit (shaving kit), towel, toothpaste, brush, soap, shampoo, comb and oil were to be arranged, the order said.

Scindia slams ‘shocking and unacceptable’ incident

Addressing reporters, Scindia emphasised that the Director’s alleged actions were improper, violated established rules and traditions, and are completely unacceptable. He informed that a show-cause notice has already been issued to Banzal, giving him seven days to respond. Appropriate action will be taken based on his explanation.

“I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. We cannot behave like this, it is 21st century. It is shocking. A show-cause notice has already been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action,” he assured on Wednesday.

Transfer orders issued

According to a source-based PTI report, at least two senior officials from the UP BSNL team have received transfer orders. A show cause notice has also been issued to Banzal and his proposed visit has been cancelled pending an official inquiry.

Sources told the publication that Principal General Manager Brijendra Kumar Singh would be heading to Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh while Deputy General Manager Jogeshwar Verma was sent to the National Telecom Region. Reportedly the two officers are likely to challenge the departmental transfer in court.