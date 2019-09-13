Hailing BJP’s NRC move, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind joins chorus for pan-India implementation

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani said that in his opinion, NRC was necessary to identify illegal immigrants.

Top Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has backed the Modi government on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam. Speaking to The Indian Express, Jamiat general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani said that in his opinion, it was necessary to identify illegal immigrants. “If I had my way, I would say do it in the entire country so that you know once and for all who is an illegal immigrant. The noise taints real citizens,” Madani said.

Madani’s remark comes in the midst of a raging controversy over the entire NRC exercise in Assam which left out nearly 19 lakh. Several opposition parties and organisations have accused the BJP of advancing its “communal and divisive” agenda through NRC.

The final list of the NRC was published on August 31. According to the final data, a total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 were included in the updated final list and 19,06,657 excluded.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that the NRC was rolled out following a non-discriminatory process and people left out of it have have adequate legal options to contest their exclusion. “There was no bias or prejudice against those whose names did not figure in the final NRC,” the MEA said in a statement on Thursday.

The NRC exercise was carried out in Assam to identify genuine Indian nationals living in the state and weed out illegal migrants, especially Bangladeshi. India and Bangladesh share 4,156 km of international border of which 262 km is in Assam state. The open border areas make it vulnerable to infiltration.

Madani’s remarks add to a growing chorus within the BJP for the implementation of the NRC in other states as well. The first to see the impact, if such a move is duplicated in another state, will most likely be West Bengal. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, BJP president Amit Shah had toured the state extensively and the NRC promise in the state formed the bedrock of his campaign against Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. He reiterated his statement at the 68th Plenary of the North East Council that he heads and made his intent clear that no illegal immigrant will be spared.

Countering Shah, Mamata Banerjee, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and several Congress-ruled states have opposed it. The Trinamool Congress has warned the BJP not to play with fire in the name of NRC. Addressing a protest rally on Thursday, Mamata said she will never allow the exercise in the state. In Delhi as well, BJP’s state unit chief Manoj Tiwari has demanded that NRC should be done to identify illegal immigrants living in the city. Similar calls have emanated from Uttar Pradesh as well.