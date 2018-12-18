Hafiz Saeed’s actions will not go unpunished, justice will be done; India can never forget: Syed Akbaruddin

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 4:32 PM

Addressing the conference, Syed Akbaruddin said India's major needs as a developing country will always be internal. "India's major needs as a developing country will always be internal.

hafiz saeed, mumbai attack mastermind, mumbai attack terrorist, US designated terrorist, al qaida, 2008 mumbai attack, jamaat ud dawah, lashkar e taiba, un security council, UN visit to pakistan, united nationsHe said but today efforts are being put in to “improve ourselves that is the face of changing Indian diplomacy”.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said justice will be done in the case of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and the country will not forget or forgive what he did. Speaking on the sidelines of a conference on soft power, he said, “Justice will be done in the case of Hafiz Saaed and the country will not forget or forgive what he did.”

Addressing the conference, he said India’s major needs as a developing country will always be internal. “India’s major needs as a developing country will always be internal. Given that we are a country of a billion plus, every aspect of our public diplomacy would be towards improving our internal conditions,” he said. He also listed some of the biggest challenges facing the country.

“The big challenges facing India are climate (change) and sanitation and there is no shame in acknowledging that we need to improve. I have not seen any diplomat before 2014 stood up to acknowledge our shortcomings,” he said. He said but today efforts are being put in to “improve ourselves that is the face of changing Indian diplomacy”. Noting that everyone uses soft power, Akbaruddin listed out India’s efforts in using soft diplomacy as a tool.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Hafiz Saeed’s actions will not go unpunished, justice will be done; India can never forget: Syed Akbaruddin
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition