‘Had it not been for Congress’: Emergency, anti-Sikh riots and more – PM Modi recounts Congress’ ‘contribution’ to democracy in India

Continuing his no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country would not have to witness incidents like Emergency, 1984 anti-Sikh riots and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits if the party had ceased to exist “as per Mahatma Gandhi’s wish”. He also accused the Congress of being in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology.

“Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would’ve been free from dynasty. India would’ve walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency,” Modi said while replying to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

“Had Congress not been there, there would’ve been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn’t have burnt in flames of terrorism for yrs, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would’ve been no incident of daughters being thrown in ‘tandoor’,” he added.

Modi said that the Congress never thought of anything beyond dynasty politics which he said was a “threat to the democracy” and led to loss of talent. “The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We’ll have to accept that biggest threat to India’s democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent.”

The Prime Minister also said, “It was said in the House that Congress laid India’s foundation and BJP just hoisted a flag. It wasn’t said like a joke in the House. It’s result of serious thinking that’s dangerous to nation – some people believe that India was born in 1947. Problems arise due to this thinking.”

“This mindset it has had an impact on the policies of those who received the opportunity to work for the last 50 years. It gave birth to perversions. This democracy is not due to your generosity. Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it,” Modi added.

On Monday, the prime minister, while replying to Motion of Thanks to President’s address in the Lok Sabha, had accused the Congress of misusing the pandemic for partisan gains. He said that the Congress continued to follow “divide and rule” policy and had become the leader of “tukde tukde gang”.

The prime minister further hit out saying that the Congress had not given up its ‘ahankaar’ (arrogance) despite losing so many elections, adding that it seemed that the Grand Old Party had made up its mind of not coming to power for the next 100 years.