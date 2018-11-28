‘Had I looked to Delhi, would have had to install Sajad Lone, says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Referring to Mehbooba’s tweet staking claim to form the government and a similar message by Lone via WhatsApp, Malik said he was not aware that governments in J&K are also formed via WhatsApp and Twitter. (IE)

Days after he dissolved the J&K assembly, governor Satya Pal Malik said had he looked to Delhi, he would have had to install a government led by Sajad Lone, and history would have remembered him as a “dishonest man”. Lone heads the People’s Conference and has the backing of the BJP. Other than PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti who staked claim to form the government with the backing of the Congress and National Conference, Lone too had staked claim to power.

Justifying his decision to dissolve the assembly — it had been in suspended animation after Governor’s Rule was imposed in J&K in June — Malik told a gathering at the ITM University in Gwalior last Saturday: “Aur phir ek bar clear kar doon ki Delhi ki taraf dekhta to Lone ki sarkar mujhko banani padti. Aur mein itihas mein ek beiman aadmi ke taur pe jata. Lihaza mainey mamle ko hi khatam kar diya. Jo gaali dengey dengey, lekin mein convinced hoon ki mainey theek kaam kiya.’’

(And let me make it clear once again that had I looked towards Delhi, then I would have had to install Lone’s government and my name would have gone down in history as a dishonest man. So I ended the matter once and for all. Those who abuse me will continue to do so, but I am convinced I did the right thing).

Stating he did not feel the need to ask anyone in Delhi since he had met everyone there two days before he acted, Malik said: “Had I asked them, it was possible they would have said swear in Sajjad Lone because he had been saying give me six days and I will prove my majority. Is it my job to deliver the oath of office and then tell the person to engineer defections?”

On claims and counter-claims by rival parties about the number of MLAs with them, Malik said: “Both sides did not have the numbers. Mehboobaji did not submit any list, nor was there a list with Sajad Lone.”

Referring to Mehbooba’s tweet staking claim to form the government and a similar message by Lone via WhatsApp, Malik said he was not aware that governments in J&K are also formed via WhatsApp and Twitter. “I had an inkling from the very beginning that if horse-trading starts, money will come. And so will terrorists and two- four people will get killed, leading to disorder. This would have spoilt everything, including the ongoing panchayat elections,’’ he said.

Responding to the governor’s remarks, NC’s Omar Abdullah tweeted: “My compliments to Governor Malik for not looking to Delhi & for not taking their instructions thereby stopping the installation of a government of the BJP & its proxies formed by horse trading, defections & use of money… I really don’t know what to make of Governor Sb revelations in Gwalior. We know the BJP & its proxies were desperate to form a government through horse trading & use of money but we’ve also never known a politically appointed governor going against the wishes of the Centre.”

Mehbooba Mufti said on Twitter: “Leaving aside the fax machine fiasco, good to see that Governor Sb refused to take dictation from Delhi rather opted for dissolution of assembly. This could be unprecedented, given the story of democracy in the state.”