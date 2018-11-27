‘Had I looked at Delhi, there would have been Sajjad Lone govt’: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Malik also said that PDP president and ex-chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, and NC vice president Omar Abdullah could have easily contacted him if they were serious about forming a government in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday suggested Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in Delhi had wanted People Conference leader Sajjad Lone’s government in the state. “Agar Dilli ki taraf dekhta to Lone ki sarkaar banti or mai itihaas mein ek baimaan aadmi ke taur pe jana jata, isliye maine ye kadam uthaya, ab ye jo gaali denge denge, lekin mai convince hu maine sahi kiya,” Malik said at the convocation ceremony of a private university in Gwalior. (Had I looked at Delhi, There would have been a Sajjad Lone to form the government. But I did not want to go down in the history as a dishonest man. I don’t bother about the abuses now)

Malik also said that PDP president and ex-chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, and NC vice president Omar Abdullah could have easily contacted him if they were serious about forming a government in the state. “If PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and NC leader Omar Abdullah were serious about forming a government (by joining hands) in Jammu and Kashmir, they should have rang me up, or sent me a letter,” Malik said.

He further suggested that the Opposition parties didn’t show require conviction to form the government. “I am always accessible on phone. When I get messages on WhatsApp, I try to mitigate the problem,” he said.

“There are several flights between Jammu and Srinagar and if they were serious about forming the government, they should have sent a representative across,” the governor added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor was under fire from the Opposition after he abruptly dissolved the assembly minutes after Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference (NC). The Opposition parties accused the Malik of acting on behest of the Centre as the decision to dissolve the assembly was delayed for months.