Hackers rename Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter handle name to ‘Elon Musk’, change profile photo

Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter account has been reportedly hacked.

Cybercriminals have allegedly hacked Congress leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account and changed its name to ‘Elon Musk’. They have also changed his display profile photo with a photo of rocket launch.

However, it appears that hackers have left the password unchanged as Sinha recently tweeted about his party colleague Shashi Tharoor, unaware of the changes to his profile.

In a tweet posted two hours ago, Sinha said, “What a fantastic conversation between two popular, respectable, acceptable, able, politicians! The sauve, intellectual par excellence Shashi Tharoor & the outspoken, courageous, forthright TMC leader Mauhua Moitra as he chats with her on India@75. They talk about how times, democracy etc have changed over the years. Your feedback & comments are most welcome. Jai Hind! A not to be missed interview!”

What a fantastic conversation between two popular, respectable, acceptable, able, politicians! The sauve, intellectual par excellence @ShashiTharoor & the outspoken, courageous, forthright TMC leader @MauhuaMoitra as he chats with her on India @75. They talk about how times, — ????ߋߊn ᛖߎsк (@ShatruganSinha) August 21, 2021

It’s also not clear whether Sinha is currently able to access his handle or not. Sinha had quit the BJP to join Congress in April 2019 and even contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar on the party’s ticket against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad. The leader had been at loggerheads with the BJP over a range of issues. He had also criticised the demonetisation move and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

This is not the first time when a Twitter account of a political leader was hacked. Earlier in July this year, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter account was hacked. In July only, the Twitter account of Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked and disguised as the Tesla chief Elon Musk.

In September last year, one of the Twitter accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was compromised. The handle ‘@narendramodi_in’ had then posted tweets asking people to donate Bitcoin to specific accounts.