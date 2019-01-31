Hackers lay siege to Hindu Mahasabha’s website over recreation of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination

(Source: Screengrab)

The official website of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) was hacked by Team Kerala Cyber Warriors on Thursday. According to a message posted on the website by the hackers, the act was a response to the right-wing outfit recreating Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination on Martyrs’ Day, marking the day of his demise.

The main page of the website – https://www.abhm.org.in/ – shows the text “Hindu Mahasabha Murdabad” with a picture that shows national secretary of ABHM, Dr Puja Shakun Pandey, recreating the assassination by shooting Gandhi’s effigy with an air pistol. The picture and the video had gone viral yesterday.

Screengrab of Hindu Mahasabha’s official website

Two ABHM members were taken into custody and nine were charged in Aligarh after a video showed the right-wing outfit members recreating the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi and also garlanded his killer – Nathuram Godse. An FIR was lodged against nine people, including Pooja and four unidentified persons at Gandhi Park police station on Wednesday

The hackers also posted a message praising the father of the nation on the website saying, “Gandhi ji, always remained an inspiration for people globally to follow right path, the path of non violence in all their actions.”

The hacked website also another message for the government that said that the government should “arrest this hippopotamus and her goons under sedition charge as soon as possible”. “Lose your weight instead of losing your brain b****,” the hackers added.

READ ALSO | Neither hosh nor josh: Congress says Manohar Parrikar’s body language showed hunger for power

The charges against the Hindu Mahasabha members are under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 147 (rioting), police said. Special Powers Act has also been invoked against the accused for burning the effigy.

This is not the first time that the Team Kerala Cyber Warriors has hacked the ABHM website.

In August 2018, Team Kerala Cyber Warriors hacked the right-wing outfit’s website as a response to ABHM chief Swami Chakrapani’s controversial statements that said that only people who do not eat beef should be helped in the Kerala floods.