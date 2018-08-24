Hackers lay seige to Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha website after its chief Chakrapani’s remarks on Kerala flood

Unidentified hackers have taken over the official website of right-wing outfit Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, days after its chief made some insensitive remarks about Kerala flood victims. According to the message displayed on the home page of the website, it has been hacked by Kerala Cyber Warriors. The hacked website reads “HACKED BY GH057_ROO7”.

Hakers have also posted a recipe of ‘Kerala Spicy Nadan Beef Curry’ along with a small clip of meat being chopped on display.

The hackers made note of the recent remarks by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani. The Hindu Mahasabha chief had stirred a row on Wednesday when he said that “only those who don’t eat beef should be helped in Kerala as it is a sin to help beef eaters”. The southern state, faced with the worst flood situation in almost 100 years, has seen more than 260 people lose their lives in flood-related incidents.

“It is a sin to rescue beef-eaters, those who don’t kill animals should be helped,” the hackers posted on the website.

Calling the Mahasabha chief a ‘psycho’, it says, “To Chakrapani Psycho, we respect people for their character and not for their habits.”

“My middle finger salutes you,” it adds.

On wednesday, Chakrapani had said that innocent people in Kerala died because a few people kill the ‘gaumata and display meat in shops’. He had made an appeal for helping people starbnded in Kerala but said that “help should be given to those who respect nature and creatures. When roti was available to people in Kerala, they were slaughtering the cow to eat her meat. So, what I mean is that Hindus should provide help to those who avoid cow meat”.