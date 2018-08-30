H D Kumaraswamy urges Rahul Gandhi to give nod for Karnataka cabinet expansion
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today met Congress President Rahul Gandhi here and urged him to take early decision on cabinet expansion of the coalition government.
By: PTI | New Delhi |
Published: August 30, 2018 2:45 PM
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today met Congress President Rahul Gandhi here and urged him to take early decision on cabinet expansion of the coalition government. The chief minister also said that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government is secure under the leadership of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.