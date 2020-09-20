H D Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. This is the first time that the JD(S) leader has become a member of the Upper House since 1996.
When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for oath-taking by newly elected members.
After taking oath in Kannada, Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands. Naidu remarked that he is a “good addition to our House”.
“Former prime minister and one of the senior-most leaders of our country has come to our House,” he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.