Gyanvapi row: Masjid committee opposes Hindu side’s ‘Shivling’ carbon dating plea; order likely on October 14

The Varanasi Court on Tuesday adjourned the matter concerning carbon dating of the alleged ‘Shivling’ found inside the premises of Gyanvapi Mosque to October 14 after the Anjuman Intezamia Committee opposed the plea filed by the Hindu side. The court is likely to pass its judgement regarding the same on October 14.

On October 7, the Varanasi Court, deferring the hearing, sought clarification from both sides regarding two broad issues — if the alleged ‘Shivling’ found inside the mosque was part of the suit property? and, whether the court can recommend a committee to scientifically probe the Hindu side’s claims?

In its response, the Hindu side claimed that since the suit appears in its original statement claiming all such deities, visible or invisible, to be part of the suit proceedings, the alleged ‘Shivling,’ which gained visibility during the court-monitored videographic survey, will definitely be part of the same. 4 out of the 5 Hindu petitioners have also moved an application under Order 26 Rule 10A of the CPC that allows the court to form a commission to scientifically investigate the Hindu side’s claims. The application was filed 10 days after the Varanasi court dismissed the Gyanvapi mosque side’s petition challenging the maintainability of Hindu side’s suit.

The ‘Shivling’ inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex gained prominence soon after it was leaked in the media that a similar structure claimed by the Hindu side was found inside the wazookhana during the court-sanctioned survey on May 16. The Muslim side claimed that the structure claimed to be a ‘Shivling’ was a fountain instead.

After the sensational development, the court ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to seal the area where the ‘Shivling’ was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque to be sealed. The Supreme Court, later, clarified that the court order will not interfere with the right of Muslims to offer prayer inside the mosque.