Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners who approached the Varanasi court in 2021 seeking permission to allow Hindu devotees to worship the idols in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking euthanasia.

In her letter to the president, Singh has accused her fellow petitioners of harassment and persecution and claimed that her associates spread a false rumour against her and her family, that they were withdrawing from the case.

Also Read: Gyanvapi masjid row: Varanasi court dismisses plea seeking carbon dating on alleged ‘shivling’ found inside mosque premises

“In the case, my associates, including Lakshmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, Rekha Pathak, along with (senior) advocate Harishankar Jain, his son advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and their few colleagues, did a false propaganda and defamed me and my uncle and aunt Jitendra Singh Visen and Kiran Singh in May 2022,” Rakhi Singh alleged in the letter cited by Hindustan TImes.

“Thus, the entire Hindu society has been raised against me and my family by creating a confusion about us in the entire country due to which I and the entire family of Visenji have come under a lot of mental pressure,” she wrote.

Also Read: Gyanvapi mosque case: Hindu women’s petition for worship maintainable, rules Varanasi court

She mentioned in her letter that she would wait for President Murmu’s decision till 9 am,Jun 9, 2023 and will take her decision after that.

In counter to Rakhi Singh’s statement, one of the petitioner Rekha Pathak said, “We are contesting the case consistently. We pray that we get the desired results. Our total focus is on our case. The allegations by Rakhi Singh are false.”

On May 23, 2023, the court announced that all the cases related to Gyanvapi Masjid Case be consolidated and heard together with Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case as the leading case.